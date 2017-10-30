Kings' Zach Randolph: Questionable for Tuesday
Randolph is dealing with a sore left foot and is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pacers, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Randolph reportedly sat out Sunday's game for rest, but it may actually have been because the big man was a bit banged up. He'll once again be questionable against the Pacers with a sore foot, though another update should be provided following the team's morning shootaround on Tuesday. If Randolph sits out, Skal Labissiere would be in line for big minutes once again.
