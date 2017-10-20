Kings' Zach Randolph: Questionable Friday

Randolph (mouth) is questionable for Friday's game against the Mavericks, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

Randolph missed Wednesday's opener against the Rockets. In his absence, Skal Labissiere played 33 minutes and Willie Cauley-Stein saw 32. More information on Randolph's availability should emerge following Friday morning's shootaround.

