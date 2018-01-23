Randolph is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Magic due to a sore left knee, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Randolph caught a DNP-Coach's Decision Monday against Charlotte, so it's unclear when he picked up the knee injury. Regardless, considering coach Dave Joerger has noted that he will be resting his veterans more, it would not be shocking to see Randolph sit out Tuesday's contest, especially if Skal Labissiere (shoulder) -- who is probable -- ends up being cleared to play. If Labissiere is unexpectedly ruled out, Randolph may have a higher chance of seeing the floor due to lack of options at the position.