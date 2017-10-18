Kings' Zach Randolph: Remains questionable Wednesday

Randolph (oral surgery) sat out shootaround Wednesday morning, but remains questionable for the opener against the Rockets, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Randolph reportedly underwent oral surgery at some point earlier this week and it's certainly discouraging that he wasn't able to go through the team's morning shootaround. It appears he's trending towards sitting out, though continue to monitor his status up until the completion of warmups to make sure that's the case. If Randolph does sit out, Skal Labissiere should get all the minutes he can handle at power forward.