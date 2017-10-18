Kings' Zach Randolph: Remains questionable Wednesday
Randolph (oral surgery) sat out shootaround Wednesday morning, but remains questionable for the opener against the Rockets, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Randolph reportedly underwent oral surgery at some point earlier this week and it's certainly discouraging that he wasn't able to go through the team's morning shootaround. It appears he's trending towards sitting out, though continue to monitor his status up until the completion of warmups to make sure that's the case. If Randolph does sit out, Skal Labissiere should get all the minutes he can handle at power forward.
More News
-
Kings' Zach Randolph: Questionable for opener Wednesday•
-
Kings' Zach Randolph: Totals 14 in Thursday's return•
-
Kings' Zach Randolph: Suiting up Thursday•
-
Kings' Zach Randolph: Resting Monday vs. Trail Blazers•
-
Kings' Zach Randolph: Scores 16 vs. Lakers•
-
Kings' Zach Randolph: Won't play Friday•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to file in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....