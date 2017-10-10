Kings' Zach Randolph: Resting Monday vs. Trail Blazers
Randolph will sit out Monday's preseason game against the Trail Blazers for rest, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The Kings are resting the bulk of their regular contributors on Monday, as coach Dave Joerger attempts to limit their workload in advance of the regular season. In the frontcourt specifically, Randolph will be joined on the sidelines by Kosta Koufos (rest), meaning Skal Labissiere and Willie Cauley-Stein should be in line for hefty workload.
