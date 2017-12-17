Kings' Zach Randolph: Resting Sunday vs. Raptors

Randolph will sit out Sunday's matchup with the Raptors for rest, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The veteran big man has played in all but two contests for the Kings this season, so he's earned a much-needed day off for rest, especially with three games over the next four days. Randolph should be back in the lineup by Tuesday's tilt with the 76ers, though in the meantime, look for Skal Labissiere and Willie Cauley-Stein to benefit with increased workloads in the frontcourt.