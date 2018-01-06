Kings' Zach Randolph: Ruled out Saturday

Randolph has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Nuggets after undergoing an oral procedure, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

This is the first we've heard of the oral issue, and specifics remain unclear, but it will force Randolph to miss his first game of 2018. With Randolph unavailable, look for Willie Cauley-Stein, Skal Labissiere and Kosta Koufos to benefit from increased opportunities. Consider him tentatively questionable for the team's next game, which comes Monday against the Spurs.