Kings' Zach Randolph: Ruled out Wednesday
Randolph (oral surgery) will not play during Wednesday's season opener against the Rockets, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.
The news doesn't come as a huge surprise, as the veteran big man didn't participate in Wednesday morning's shootaround. In his absence, Skal Labissiere should see the largest bump in playing time.
