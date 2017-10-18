Play

Kings' Zach Randolph: Ruled out Wednesday

Randolph (oral surgery) will not play during Wednesday's season opener against the Rockets, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.

The news doesn't come as a huge surprise, as the veteran big man didn't participate in Wednesday morning's shootaround. In his absence, Skal Labissiere should see the largest bump in playing time.

