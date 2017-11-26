Kings' Zach Randolph: Scores 17 points Saturday

Randolph scored 17 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, three assists and one steal across 30 minutes in Saturday's 97-95 loss to the Clippers.

Since being shut out in the point column against Portland on November 17, Randolph has averaged 17.0 points in his last four games. Few expected Randolph to lead the Sacramento offense in scoring (13.2 points). However, given that the Kings currently rank last with 94.3 points per game, Randolph has capitalized on the lack of dominating playmakers in Sacramento.