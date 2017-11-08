Kings' Zach Randolph: Scores 18 points Tuesday
Randolph scored 18 points (8-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 94-86 win over the Thunder.
Randolph took advantage of a Thunder team that lacks size up front outside of center Steven Adams. While this was a promising performance, Randolph's value is limited as he's only averaging 12.8 points and 6.3 rebounds in 25 minutes per game this season.
