Kings' Zach Randolph: Scores 20 points in start
Randolph had 20 points (8-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 116-99 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Randolph moved back into the starting lineup after resting the previous night. Thus continues the ever-changing rotations in Sacramento, leaving owners quite frustrated. When given minutes, Randolph is able to deliver value in points and rebounds, with little else. His usage rate is quite often the highest on the team when he plays, and this does not come from him assisting those around him. He is a risky guy to own given the uncertainty around his role, but he is worth adding on those nights he does take the floor.
