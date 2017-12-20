Kings' Zach Randolph: Scores 27 points in Tuesday's win
Randolph totaled 27 points (12-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, and one block in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 101-95 win over the 76ers.
Randolph continues to be the most reliable source of points and rebounds for the Kings, posting 14 straight double-digit scoring performances while averaging 22.3 points per game (on 59.5 percent from the field) and 9.4 boards through eight showings in December. The 36-year-old power forward is just one rebound away from 10,000 for his career, and he seems set to remain a solid fantasy option this season as long as he stays healthy.
