Kings' Zach Randolph: Scores team-high 14 in Friday's loss
Randolph scored 14 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding three rebounds, three assists and a steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 111-101 loss to the Suns.
Seven different Kings scored in double digits, but unfortunately Randolph's 14 was the high-water mark as no one stepped up in crunch time for Sacramento. The veteran has enjoyed a strong month of December, averaging 19.2 points, 8.0 boards and 2,7 assists in 13 games, but it's fair to wonder how long the 36-year-old can keep it up.
