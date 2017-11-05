Kings' Zach Randolph: Scores team-high 19 points
Randolph finished with 19 points (8-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 30 minutes during Saturday's 109-99 loss to the Pistons.
Randolph saw his largest workload since the season opener, where he also played 30 minutes. He hadn't been scoring well up to Saturday, posting just 10.8 points per game on 41.2 percent from the field. Fantasy owners who took a chance on the 35-year-old playing on a new, young team were certainly rewarded by that decision Saturday after what was a rocky start to the 2017-18 campaign.
More News
-
Kings' Zach Randolph: Starting at power forward Tuesday•
-
Kings' Zach Randolph: Upgraded to probable Tuesday•
-
Kings' Zach Randolph: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Kings' Zach Randolph: Set to rest Sunday•
-
Kings' Zach Randolph: Another near double-double in loss•
-
Kings' Zach Randolph: Just misses double-double Saturday•
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...