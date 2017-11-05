Kings' Zach Randolph: Scores team-high 19 points

Randolph finished with 19 points (8-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 30 minutes during Saturday's 109-99 loss to the Pistons.

Randolph saw his largest workload since the season opener, where he also played 30 minutes. He hadn't been scoring well up to Saturday, posting just 10.8 points per game on 41.2 percent from the field. Fantasy owners who took a chance on the 35-year-old playing on a new, young team were certainly rewarded by that decision Saturday after what was a rocky start to the 2017-18 campaign.