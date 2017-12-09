Kings' Zach Randolph: Season-high point total in OT win

Randolph posted 35 points (14-22 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 34 minutes in Friday's 116-109 overtime victory over the Pelicans.

The veteran had been coming on in recent games, but Friday's effort was on another level altogether. Randolph's scoring total was a season high and marked his third haul of over 20 points in four December contests. The 36-year-old also a trio of double-doubles in the current month, and his five three-pointers Friday -- two of which came in overtime -- were a career best. While it's difficult to imagine the 17-year veteran keeping up his current pace over the long haul, his current production is making him a highly coveted asset in all fantasy formats.