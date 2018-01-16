Randolph will move to a bench role for Monday's matchup with the Thunder, Kings sideline reporter Kayte Christensen reports.

Randolph and fellow veteran George Hill are shifting to the bench, with Bogdan Bogdanovic and Skal Labissiere set to pick up the start in their respective places. It's unclear if this is an attempt to get the older players some extra rest or if it's matchup based, though it certainly makes using Randolph and Hill in Thursday's DFS slate a bit more risky. This is likely just a one-game experiment and there's a good chance Randolph is back in the top unit during the Kings' next contest.