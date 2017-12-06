Kings' Zach Randolph: Set to rejoin starting lineup Wednesday

Randolph will move back into the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

Randoph moved to a bench role Saturday against the Bucks, with the Kings opting to deploy Kosta Koufos and Willie Cauley-Stein at power forward and center. However, with Cauley-Stein sitting out the next couple of games with a back injury, Randolph will reclaim a role in the top unit. Randolph has logged 34 and 32 minutes, respectively, over the last two games, so his move into the starting five shouldn't mean any drastic increase with his workload.