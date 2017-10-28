Kings' Zach Randolph: Set to rest Sunday
Randolph will be rested for Sunday's game against the Wizards, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 in Sacramento reports.
The reason for giving Randolph, as well as George Hill, the day off is unclear, but the Kings are likely looking to get some increased playing time for younger players. Expect Randolph, who played 29 minutes in Thursday's loss to New Orleans, to return to action Tuesday against the Pacers.
