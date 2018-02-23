Randolph will start at power forward for Thursday's contest against the Thunder, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

Randolph got the team's last game before the All-Star break off for rest, prompting Jakarr Sampson to draw a start. But, after an extended break, coach Dave Joerger has opted to put Randolph back in the starting five.

