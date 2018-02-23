Kings' Zach Randolph: Starting at power forward Thursday
Randolph will start at power forward for Thursday's contest against the Thunder, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
Randolph got the team's last game before the All-Star break off for rest, prompting Jakarr Sampson to draw a start. But, after an extended break, coach Dave Joerger has opted to put Randolph back in the starting five.
