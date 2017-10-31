Kings' Zach Randolph: Starting at power forward Tuesday
Randolph (foot) will start at power forward for Tuesday's game against the Pacers, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.
Randolph sat out Sunday's game to rest a sore foot, but after testing it out during pregame warmups Tuesday, he's been given the green light to take the court. He'll immediately reclaim his starting role at power forward, which sends Skal Labissiere back to the bench and means he'll likely take on a slightly smaller workload. Randolph has averaged 9.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steal across 23.8 minutes so far this season.
