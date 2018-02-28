Kings' Zach Randolph: Starting Tuesday
Randolph (rest) will get the start at power forward for Tuesday's tilt against against the Trail Blazers.
Randolph rested during Tuesday's loss to the Timberwolves. It was originally thought thought he would return for the second half of the back-to-back set, but the team reportedly debating sitting him again Tuesday in order to continue with their youth movement. However, Randolph will get the start and presumably take on his usual workload.
