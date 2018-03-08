Kings' Zach Randolph: Starting Wednesday
Randolph will play and start at power forward in Wednesday's matchup with the Pelicans, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.
Randolph sat out Sunday's game for rest, but will rejoin the starting lineup Wednesday and should see a decent workload considering Willie Cauley-Stein (back) has been ruled out. In the corresponding move, Skal Labissiere (knee) will head back to the bench, but he should also be in line for increased minutes considering he'll also be a beneficiary of Cauley-Stein's absence. In the last three games Randolph has played, he's averaged 13.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 24.7 minutes.
