Randolph will start at power forward in Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Randolph was a surprise scratch in the Kings' last game as the team elected to rest the veteran forward. Though coach Dave Joerger decided to let the younger players on the team see increased workloads, Randolph could see some added minutes in Wednesday's game while Skal Labissiere (shoulder) sits out.

