Kings' Zach Randolph: Struggles to be efficient in debut

Randolph finished with 13 points (5-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, two steals and one assist across 30 minutes during Friday's 93-88 win over the Mavericks.

Randolph's counting stats were certainly nice, though his shooting efficiency was subpar all around. His 30-minute workload should be encouraging for fantasy owners who took a chance on the veteran, however.