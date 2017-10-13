Kings' Zach Randolph: Suiting up Thursday

Randolph (rest) will draw the start at power forward for Thursday's tilt against the Clippers, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

The Kings gave Randolph the night off to rest Monday, but he is back for the front end of a back-to-back set. While coach Dave Joerger has attempted to limit his veteran's workloads, Randolph could see a relatively healthy workload Thursday, as the season is just around the corner.