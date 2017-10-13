Kings' Zach Randolph: Totals 14 in Thursday's return

Randolph (rest) posted 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds and one block across 23 minutes in Thursday's 104-87 preseason loss to the Clippers.

Randolph was back in the lineup after sitting out last Monday's tilt versus the Trail Blazers and contributed his second consecutive double-digit scoring effort. The veteran big man has been solid through his three exhibitions and looks primed to open the season as the starting power forward and one of the elder statesmen of a rebuilding Kings squad.