Kings' Zach Randolph: Totals 14 in Thursday's return
Randolph (rest) posted 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds and one block across 23 minutes in Thursday's 104-87 preseason loss to the Clippers.
Randolph was back in the lineup after sitting out last Monday's tilt versus the Trail Blazers and contributed his second consecutive double-digit scoring effort. The veteran big man has been solid through his three exhibitions and looks primed to open the season as the starting power forward and one of the elder statesmen of a rebuilding Kings squad.
More News
-
Kings' Zach Randolph: Suiting up Thursday•
-
Kings' Zach Randolph: Resting Monday vs. Trail Blazers•
-
Kings' Zach Randolph: Scores 16 vs. Lakers•
-
Kings' Zach Randolph: Won't play Friday•
-
Kings' Zach Randolph: Puts up seven points in just nine minutes Monday•
-
Kings' Zach Randolph: Avoids jail time•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...