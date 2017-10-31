Kings' Zach Randolph: Upgraded to probable Tuesday

Randolph (foot) has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday's game against the Pacers, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

Randolph's sore foot seems to be feeling better than expected, as he's been upgraded from questionable to probable in advance of Tuesday's game. If he ultimately takes the floor, Skal Labissiere is the candidate most likely to see a workload reduction.

