Kings' Zach Randolph: Will make Kings debut Friday

Randolph (mouth) will make his Kings debut Friday against the Mavericks, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Randolph played in three preseason games for the squad, posting 12.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 20.3 minutes per game. His workload could be in flux throughout the year considering the rebuilding nature of the team. Regardless, he's a high-volume player, so even if he sees only 20 minutes on any given night, he can put up fantasy relevant production.