Randolph (illness) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Hawks, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

Randolph has been dealign with gastroenteritis since Wednesday, and he will be held out of Thursday's contest as a result. His absence, however, shouldn't have much of an impact on the team's rotation given that the veteran has had his minutes scaled back with the regular season drawing to a close. In Randolph's absence, Skal Labissiere is the most likely candidate to get the start at power forward and see a sizable increase in minutes in the frontcourt Thursday.