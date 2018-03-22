Kings' Zach Randolph: Will not play Thursday
Randolph (illness) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Hawks, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
Randolph has been dealign with gastroenteritis since Wednesday, and he will be held out of Thursday's contest as a result. His absence, however, shouldn't have much of an impact on the team's rotation given that the veteran has had his minutes scaled back with the regular season drawing to a close. In Randolph's absence, Skal Labissiere is the most likely candidate to get the start at power forward and see a sizable increase in minutes in the frontcourt Thursday.
More News
-
Kings' Zach Randolph: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Kings' Zach Randolph: Modest numbers in return•
-
Kings' Zach Randolph: Will re-enter starting five Monday•
-
Kings' Zach Randolph: Not in starting lineup Saturday•
-
Kings' Zach Randolph: Drops 22 in Wednesday's OT win•
-
Kings' Zach Randolph: Logs DNP-CD in Friday's loss•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...