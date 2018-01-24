Randolph (knee) will not be available Tuesday against the Magic, according to the Kings' telecast.

Randolph came into Tuesday carrying a questionable tag, but the belief was that he was going to be able to play. However, coach Dave Joerger apparently forgot to include Randolph's name when he submitted his official list of active players so, per NBA rules, Randolph is not eligible to play Tuesday night. Expect the veteran to return to availability Thursday in Miami.