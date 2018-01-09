Kings' Zach Randolph: Will play Monday vs. Spurs

Randolph (face) has been cleared to play in Monday's game against the Spurs, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

Randolph had to sit out Saturday's tilt with the Nuggets following recent oral surgery, but will now rejoin the lineup after just a one-game layoff. Look for Randolph to rejoin the starting lineup as usual and his return should mean less minutes for the likes of Skal Labissiere and Kosta Koufos. Compared to the beginning of the season, Randolph has seen a much smaller role of late and has averaged just 21.8 minutes over the last five games he was active.