Randolph (knee) will play, start in Sunday's game against the Spurs, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Randolph popped up on the injury report with a sore left knee, but it's not going to affect his status for Sunday's game. With the Kings entering the contest without both Skal Labissiere (shoulder) and Willie Cauley-Stein (knee), Randolph should be in line for heavy usage in the frontcourt Sunday night.