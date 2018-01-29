Kings' Zach Randolph: Will play, start Sunday
Randolph (knee) will play, start in Sunday's game against the Spurs, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Randolph popped up on the injury report with a sore left knee, but it's not going to affect his status for Sunday's game. With the Kings entering the contest without both Skal Labissiere (shoulder) and Willie Cauley-Stein (knee), Randolph should be in line for heavy usage in the frontcourt Sunday night.
