Kings' Zach Randolph: Will play Wednesday
Randolph is fully expected to play in Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Randolph was out of the lineup entirely Sunday in what was likely an effort for the Kings to rest their veteran, as well as get some younger players more minutes. However, Randolph is now set to rejoin the rotation a few days later and with Willie Cauley-Stein (back) out, could be relied upon for more run than usual in the frontcourt. That said, it's unclear if Randolph will shift back into the starting unit or come off the bench.
