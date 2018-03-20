Kings' Zach Randolph: Will re-enter starting five Monday
Randolph will start at power forward for Monday's game against the Pistons, Kings sideline reporter Kayte Christensen reports.
Randolph got the veteran's night off for rest during Saturday's matchup against the Jazz, which allowed Skal Labissiere to pick up the start in his place. However, Randolph is back in the lineup Monday and will reclaim a spot in the starting lineup, which sends Labissiere back to the bench. Randolph's minutes have fluctuated fairly significantly in recent games, logging 23, 33 and 19 minutes over his last three games, which makes it hard to trust him for DFS purposes.
