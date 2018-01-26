Randolph (knee) will start Thursday against the Heat, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Randolph missed Tuesday's game against the Magic with a knee injury, however is making his return to the starting lineup Thursday. The Kings have started to emphasize playing their younger players, so Randolph has seen over 25 minutes just four times in his last 14 games played.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories