Randolph will be held out of Friday's game against the Pelicans due to a coach's decision, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Randolph will hit the bench with the Kings looking to give minutes to the younger players on the squad. After averaging 25.6 minutes per game a season ago, he won't take the floor for the first two contests of the year.

