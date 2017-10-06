Kings' Zach Randolph: Won't play Friday
Randolph won't play during Friday's preseason game against the Spurs, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
The veteran big man will be getting Friday night off for rest. In his stead, expect Skal Labissiere to see the bulk of the run at power forward.
