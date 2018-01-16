Kings' Zach Randolph: Workload decreasing
Randolph's role will be reduced for the remainder of the season to allow younger players more time on the court to develop, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
This announcement spells bad news for Randolph's fantasy value since coach Dave Joerger has decided to have his veterans occasionally sit out entire games in the remainder of the season ahead. Randolph will still have viability in formats with daily lineup options, but rostering Randolph in weekly formats will be frustrating to say the least. Skal Labissiere and JaKarr Sampson seem like the top options to see more playing time when Randolph is asked to take the night off.
