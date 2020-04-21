Kira Lewis: Leaving Alabama for NBA

Lewis announced Tuesday that he'll keep his name in the 2020 NBA Draft and forgo his final two seasons at Alabama, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Lewis previously declared for the draft just under a month ago while maintaining his collegiate eligibility, and based on the feedback he received from the NBA's draft advisory board, he determined it was the right time to make the jump to the professional ranks. The 6-foot-3 guard is projected to be a first-round pick following a dazzling sophomore season at Alabama in which he averaged 18.5 points, 5.2 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 1.8 three-pointers and 1.8 steals in 37.6 minutes per game to go with 45.9/80.2/36.6 percent splits from the field, free-throw line and distance, respectively.