Burks supplied 20 points (6-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, two steals and one assist Friday in a 99-86 loss against the Mavericks.

Burks entered Friday's matchup with 19 points across his past two games but only needed one more to surpass that mark in a single game. He now owns four 20-plus-point performances and an average of 17.7 points through New York's previous six matches.