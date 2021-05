Burks delivered 30 points (11-20 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and a block across 34 minutes off the bench in Thursday's win over the Spurs.

Burks was listed as questionable for this matchup due to a knee problem, but it's clear this ailment didn't bother him at all en route to a game-high 30 points. The veteran shooting guard also recorded a season-high mark with his 30-point output, and he has surpassed the 25-point mark just twice all season long.