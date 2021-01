Burks had 18 points (6-9 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three steals and one assist in Sunday's 116-113 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Burks' first start was a successful one, as he was highly efficient and logged his season high in threes made (five). He is not expected to continue starting if regular starter Reggie Bullock (neck) returns. Regardless of where he stands in New York's rotation, Burks should remain a key asset for them whether starting or not.