Burks totaled 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 21 minutes of Sunday's 99-91 preseason loss to the Pistons.

Burks has drawn the start in each of New York's preseason games thus far. This effort was much better than the last as the 29-year-old scored more than twice as many points as in the opener. He has two more tune-ups remaining to prove he can hold on to the role, starting Wednesday at home against the Cavaliers.