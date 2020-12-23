Burks (personal) doesn't appear on the Knicks' injury report ahead of Wednesday's season opener versus the Pacers.

Burks started at shooting guard in the Knicks' first two preseason contests before missing the team's final two exhibitions while tending to a personal matter. He's since rejoined the Knicks, and though head coach Tom Thibodeau has yet to announce his starting lineup for the opener, all signs point to Burks being included on the top unit, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post. Burks could prove to be a useful asset in the points, three-pointers and free-throw percentage categories if he can hold down a consistent 25-plus-minute role to begin the season.