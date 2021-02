Burks posted 16 points (6-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt), eight rebounds, two steals and one assist in 27 minutes during Saturday's 110-99 win over the Trail Blazers.

Burks grabbed a season-high eight rebounds in the win, partially fueled by Portland's rough shooting night -- the Blazers shooting 41.6 percent from the field. Burks' production has slowed down since he returned from an extended absence due to an ankle injury, but he's still shooting a solid 35.1 percent from three during this stretch.