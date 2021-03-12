Burks supplied 17 points (7-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists and three rebounds across 27 minutes Thursday in a 134-101 loss to the Bucks.

Burks surprised fantasy owners by serving as the Knicks' primary playmaker against a defensively compact Bucks team. This production level is not expected to last though, as he recorded eight-plus assists only once across 41 games in 2020. Burks' playmaking chances will likely vanish completely once Derrick Rose (COVID-19 protocols) returns from an extended absence.