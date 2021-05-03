Burks (conditioning) did not see the floor in Sunday's game against Houston, as anticipated.

Burks was technically active, but he remained on the sideline due to conditioning concerns following a multi-game, COVID-19-related absence. The scoring guard figures to return to the rotation at some point during the upcoming week, but it's unclear if Tom Thibodeau will turn to Burks for minutes off the bench Monday night at Memphis. Burks is not listed on the Knicks' official injury report as of Monday afternoon.