Burks finished with 22 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four boards, three assists, one block and one steal in 32 minutes of a 121-107 loss to the Pacers on Wednesday.

Burks was the first man off the bench and actually finished third on his team in minutes despite the reserve role. The veteran guard is on his sixth different team in the last three years, as he's bounced around lately after spending his first seven seasons in Utah. He's earned his living providing energy to second units, something he's expected to instill upon his young teammates this season. He'll face the 76ers on Saturday.