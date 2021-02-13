Burks posted zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), eight rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes during Friday's 109-91 win over the Wizards.

Friday's contest marked the first time this season Burks has failed to score, and it's coming off a three-game streak of double-digit scoring. With Derrick Rose now in the mix, it's possible there will be fewer shots available for Burks, as Rose will fire up plenty of shots in limited time (he took 11 field-goal attempts in 20 minutes Friday). Immanuel Quickley was aggressive against the Wizards as well, taking 15 shots and four free throws for 16 points in 22 minutes.