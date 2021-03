Burks had 21 points (9-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists in Thursday's win over the Magic.

The Knicks were shorthanded in the backcourt Thursday, so Burks moved into the starting five for the first time since Jan. 29 and for just the fourth time this season. In 33 minutes, Burks responded with his first double-double of the campaign, topping 20 points for the first time since Feb. 25.